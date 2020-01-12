JP Nadda to take over as BJP national president on Jan 20: Sources

New Delhi: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will take over as party`s national president on January 20, sources said.
BJP is planning to organise a grand level ceremony for Nadda, who became the party`s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election 2019.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and party`s incumbent national chief Amit Shah will also be present in the ceremony along with other Union Ministers, leaders, and workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Nadda`s appointment came days before Delhi assembly elections.
Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.