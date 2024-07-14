The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President, JP Nadda, has come to an end. Although his term was extended until June 2024, he has now been assigned significant responsibilities within the government. As a result, the BJP is now in search of a new president.

The BJP aims to appoint a new national president by December this year. The election process for this position will commence on August 1. Before the election of the national president, a comprehensive membership drive will be conducted, along strengthening the district and state units.

The process to elect a new BJP national president will begin on August 1. Initially, a membership drive will be launched, which will run until September 15. Following this, an active membership campaign will take place from September 16 to September 30. From October 1 to October 15, the verification of active membership will be conducted.

According to the BJP party constitution, every member is required to renew their membership every nine years. This year, the membership campaign will require the Prime Minister, the party president, and all party leaders to renew their membership.

From November 1 to November 15, the BJP will hold elections for the Mandal (local unit) presidents. This will be followed by district president elections from November 16 to November 30.

Sources within the BJP indicate that after the Mandal and district president elections, members of the state council and central council will be elected. Only after these elections will the process for selecting the state presidents begin.

The election process for state presidents will commence on December 1. Once the elections in 50 per cent of the states are completed, the official process to elect the national president will begin.

This systematic and phased approach ensures that the BJP's organisational structure is robust and ready for the leadership transition. The upcoming elections are crucial for the party as it prepare for future political challenges and opportunities.

Notably, Nadda has been appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Nadda was elected Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and holds the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, post 2024 Lok Sabha polls.