JPSC Prelims Result 2023 Released At jpsc.gov.in; Check Cut Off Marks, Mains Exam Date

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the final results for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination – 2023. Students who took the exam can view their results on the official website jpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam took place on March 17 at 834 centers across the state. Those who cleared the prelims will advance to the Main Exam scheduled for June 22 to June 24, 2024.

This year, out of the 3.2 lakh students who sat for the exam, 7,011 passed. Originally, 5,130 candidates were to be chosen for the Main exam. However, due to multiple candidates scoring the same marks across categories, the pass count rose to 7,011.

JPSC PRELIMS RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK THE RESULTS?

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission at jpsc.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, look out for the tab JPSC Prelims Result 2023 or something similar and click on it.

STEP 3: A PDF file will appear on the screen where candidates and check their roll number and their results.

STEP 4: Download the result and take a printout of it on an A4 size sheet paper for future reference.

The JPSC has released the cut-off marks for various categories. For the unreserved, backward class, Extremely Backward Class, and Economically Weaker Section, the cut-off was set at 246. For Scheduled Caste (SC), it stood at 236, and for Scheduled Tribe (ST), it was 224.

This year's exams were held in two shifts. In the first shift, all candidates took the General Studies Paper 1 from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by General Studies Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Each paper was worth a total of 200 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The examination aims to fill 342 vacant government (administrative) positions.