Recruitment 2021

JPSC Recruitment 2021: Application process starts on jpsc.gov.in, check how to apply

The minimum age required for a candidate is 21 years, while the maximum limit is 35 years.


Representational Image

New Delhi: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application process for civil services recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at jpsc.gov.in. A total of 252 vacancies have been notified by various departments of the Jharkhand government. 

The last date to apply for JPSC recruitment 2021 is March 15, 2021. According to the notification, JPSC Prelims 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, while the Mains will be held in the fourth week of September. 

How to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2021: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online application’ link 

Step 3: Click on JPSC CSE 2021 link 

Step 4: Register on the portal by filling in the required information 

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of photo and signature 

Step 6: Pay the application fee using any online mode such as Net Banking, Credit or Debit card 

Eligibility for JPSC 2021: 

A candidate must have a minimum age of 21 years and must not exceed the age of 35 years. They are required to have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university. There is no limit on the number of attempts a candidate can make. 

Selection Process and Exam Pattern of JPSC 2021:

The JPSC recruitment will be conducted in three phases. Candidates will have to clear the JPSC Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination followed by the main exam and then the interview. 

JPSC PT will comprise of objective type questions. The duration of the preliminary exam will be two hours. Questions will be set in Hindi and English. The JPSC Mains will be descriptive in nature. It will consist of six papers.

