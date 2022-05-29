Judiciary is the last resort to ‘save Bengal’: BJP

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee`s nephew Abhishek Banerjee for his comment, the BJP on Sunday said that `judiciary` is the last resort to `save Bengal`. On Saturday, while addressing a rally at the industrial township of Haldia in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing attack on a section of the judiciary for the Calcutta High Court orders directing CBI probe in various issues in the state.

Describing a section of the judiciary as biased, Abhishek Banerjee said that a couple of judges are acting at the behest of others by directing CBI probe on minor issues.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "While Mamata Banerjee is weakening India`s federal structure, attempting to curtail Governor`s jurisdiction, her nephew goes a step further, brazenly intimidates the judiciary, accuses them of conniving, handing over cases to the CBI. Judiciary is the last resort to #SaveBengal."

On Saturday, West Bengal BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya had said that the statements prove the fear and frustration among the Trinamool leaders. "The manner in which Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the judiciary is unthinkable and tantamount to contempt of court," he had said.

