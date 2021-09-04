हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nandankanan Zoo

Jugle Safari: Tiger from Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo escapes, here's what happened next

A Royal Bengal tiger escaped its enclosure inside the tiger safari area creating panic, was found one hour later. Read here

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped visitors and staff after a Royal Bengal tiger broke out of its enclosure in Nandankanan zoo in the capital city on Thursday. According to zoo officials, the Royal Bengal tiger named Suraj escaped from its enclosure inside the tiger safari area a little after it was served food. The tiger was able to break the enclosure wire as it had become weak due to rusting, they said.

The authorities immediately swung into action and raised the alarm. All the visitors were safely evacuated out from the premises and all the gates secured.

Later, after a long and thorough inspection, the zoo employees finally spotted Suraj roaming inside the safari and heaved a big sigh of relief. The big cat was brought back to the enclosure, which has been repaired immediately.

"Now, everything has returned to normal and visitors have been allowed inside the zoo again," Nandankanan Zoo Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to reopen the zoo for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays in September as the government has lifted the weekend shutdown in the state.

