'Jungle Tea Safari' toy train started to boost tourism in Siliguri-Watch video

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a regular basis 'Jungle Tea Safari' toy train to boost tourism in Siliguri. The toy train, started on Monday, will travel from Siliguri to Rongtong, according to the NFR.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, ADRM, Katihar division, NFR, told ANI, "....We're focusing on Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) to boost tourism. Response has been positive," adding that "Complementary snacks will be served on this train."

Notably, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has started the toy train second time to attract tourists and to boost the tourism in the region.

The toy train will run on a regular basis from Siliguri Junction to Rongtong hill station with a heritage steam engine and vista dome dining car facilities.

'Jungle Tea Safari' toy train video

#WATCH | West Bengal: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced a regular basis 'Jungle Tea Safari' toy train yesterday to boost tourism in Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/bb4WR2dg9W — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

The tourists can enjoy the scenic beauty of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary and the hills from the train. After the three-hour journey, the toy train reaches Rongtong station, and again comes back to Siliguri Junction.

The DHR toy train service was suspended for one-and-a-half-year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live TV