Junior Doctor Found Dead At Kolkata Hospital, Parents Allege Rape, Murder; One Arrested

A 31-year-old junior doctor was discovered dead on Friday morning at Kolkata's state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital. The deceased, a postgraduate student, was found in the hospital's seminar hall.

The victim's family have alleged that the doctor was both raped and murdered. These claims were backed by the presence of scratch marks on the body, which police sources suggest indicate a struggle. The woman's father expressed his disbelief, stating, "I spoke to my daughter yesterday at 11 pm. She sounded very normal. I am shocked. She was found partially clothed. We suspect she has been murdered and raped."

Police and Forensic Investigation

According to media reports, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Additional Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma personally inspected the scene, while a forensic team conducted a preliminary examination of the body. Five hospital staff members, who were on duty with the doctor the previous night, are currently being interrogated. The police have also begun interviewing other doctors and nurses who were present at the hospital during the incident.

The autopsy report of the deceased revealed signs of sexual assault, adding to the growing list of shocking discoveries during the investigation. Evidence of a struggle was found, with the victim's body showing multiple injuries.

One Accused Arrested

one arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a medical student. The arrested individual, identified as Sanjay Roy, is not an employee of the hospital, according to police sources. However, Roy had unrestricted access to the hospital for regular tasks. His arrest was based on CCTV footage from the chest department, though the motive behind the murder remains unclear. The police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the reason for the crime.

Following the discovery of the body yesterday, the police compiled a list of all hospital staff and nurses who were on night duty, as well as information on individuals entering and leaving the chest department. Sanjay Roy's name emerged as a suspect during this process. Despite not being a hospital employee, Roy was a frequent visitor to the hospital. He was subjected to extensive questioning, during which evidence of his involvement in the incident surfaced. Consequently, the police arrested Sanjay Roy, who is a civic volunteer, for his role in the murder of the female medical student.

Government and Hospital Response

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her condolences to the victim's family and assured them of full support. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen has promised a thorough and impartial investigation, stating, "If anyone is found involved, strict action will be taken."

In response to the incident, the hospital has formed two investigative panels: an 11-member internal enquiry committee and a separate three-member team tasked with conducting the postmortem. However, resident doctors have demanded an external investigation led by a judicial magistrate, expressing dissatisfaction with the internal probe.

Political Reactions

The incident has ignited a political firestorm, with BJP leader Amit Malviya accusing the state government of attempting to cover up the crime. In a post on X, Malviya alleged, "Her body was found in the duty room. Mamata Banerjee's government is trying to hide the crime. Kolkata Police has been asked to cover up and show it as suicide. Media is not being allowed in. No woman is safe in West Bengal."

With Inputs from Piyali Mitra