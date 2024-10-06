Junior Doctors Start Fast Unto Death Protest As 24-Hour Deadline To Mamata Government Ends

The west Bengal junior doctors’ protest that was ignited by the rape-murder incident of an on-duty trainee doctor inside RG Kar Hospital establishment, evolved into a fast unto death call on Saturday evening. The agitating doctors are blaming inaction by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the escalation of the protest.

With just three days remaining until the Durga Puja festivities start, doctors on Friday launched a sit-in protest at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, central Kolkata, giving the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands.

A junior doctor told PTI that the state government had missed the deadline, prompting them to begin a fast unto death. "The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death, which will continue till our demands are fulfilled," he stated. To ensure transparency, the doctor explained, CCTV cameras had been installed at the protest site. "We joined duty last night but will not eat anything," he added, mentioning that six junior doctors were currently participating in the hunger strike.

The six doctors on hunger strike have been identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata Medical College, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College.

As reported by news agency PTI, a large number of people along with a few celebrities were present at the protest site in the evening.

The junior doctors had on Friday night called off their 'total cease work', which had crippled healthcare services at state-run medical colleges and hospitals. Earlier in the day, the medics alleged the police were not allowing them to set up the dais.

What Are Protesting Doctors’ Demands

Among other nine demands, the doctors have called for the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and are seeking accountability for the alleged administrative incompetence and corruption within the Health Department.

Immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam

Accountability for alleged administrative incompetence and corruption within the Health Department

Establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state

Implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system

Formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at workplaces

Increased security personnels’ deployment in hospitals

Recruitment of permanent women police personnel

Swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers

The junior doctors initiated a "cease work" protest after the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Their strike lasted 42 days and concluded on September 21 after the state government assured them that their demands would be addressed.

(With PTI inputs)