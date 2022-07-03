The GTA elections have just concluded. Now the wind is blowing in the hills in favour of Anit Thapa group. In this situation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval suddenly visited Darjeeling. He reportedly landed at Bagdogra airport on Saturday and left for Makaibari in Kurseong.There has been a lot of excitement around his visit in the hills. However, a section of the political circles in the hills say Ajit Doval is accompanied by his family. So this trip can be personal. However, there is still no official word on Doval's visit. He was received by Darjeeling MLA Niraj Zimba at Bagdogra airport on Saturday.

The GTA elections (GTA elections) have just concluded in the hills. This election was held after 10 years. Out of the 45 seats, a total of 27 seats have been won in this election by Anit Thapa's party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. And just after the election was over, Ajit Doval set foot in the hills. Speculations have started around his visit.

On the other hand, in the wake of landslides in Manipur, 3 martyrs of 107 Territorial Battalion were honoured with full state honours in the Bagdogra Bangdubi army camp. Last respects were paid to the martyred jawans with a gun salute. The chiefs of several battalions of the army paid their last respects to the jawans. Apart from this, they were also paid homage by Siliguri District Magistrate, Darjeeling MLA Niraj Zimba and Trinamool Congress district president Papia Ghosh. And in the midst of all these incidents, there has been speculation around the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's sudden visit to the hills.