Just In Time: How An Insta Post Helped Cops Save Life Of Greater Noida Student Trying To Do Suicide

New Delhi: The life of a second-year Computer Science student at a private university in Greater Noida, who was going to commit suicide, was saved due to the alertness of the police media cell. "Brothers, I have no one now, I am going to commit suicide, bye-bye forever papa mummy," the youth posted on Instagram. His message started circulating on social media. Subsequently, the media cell of the Noida Police informed the department about it.

The police immediately swung into action and traced the location of the youth. Based on electronic surveillance, location of the youth was found in the Dankaur police station area. A team led by the Dankaur police station in-charge rushed to the spot. The station in-charge spoke with the youth and convinced him to not take such an extreme step.

On being asked the reason for the suicide attempt, he told that the station in-charge that his family "loves and respects his brother more" and "does not care" for him. "This made me angry, mentally disturbed, and frustrated," he elaborated.



The youth, studying at Galgotias University here, is from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He tied a bedsheet on top of the ceiling fan, clicked a photo, and shared it on Instagram. His cousins ​​and family members live in Greater Noida's Alpha-1. Just a few days ago, the youth had taken a separate room on rent in Gaur City.

Sharing the details of the incident that took place on July 16, police said that the youth is normal now and the family has been informed about his condition.