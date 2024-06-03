'Just Wait And See...Results Will Be Opposite': Congress' Sonia Gandhi Reacts To Exit Polls

New Delhi: A day before the Lok Sabha Election result, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi reacted to the exit polls results of the general election and said that the party is hopeful. On Monday, she exaggerated that the party is waiting for the results which are going to be announced on June 4.

When asked about her opinion on the exit poll prediction and her expectations for the counting of votes to be held tomorrow, June 4, Sonia Gandhi said, "We just have to wait and see.

Sonia made the statement while leaving the DMK office after paying tribute floral to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi. Rahul Gandhi was also present with her.

Most of the exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led NDA is likely to form a government with a majority.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she further added.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is likely to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats and 8 to 20 seats may go to others.

As per the Republic PMarq exit poll, NDA is expected to secure victory on 359-543 seats, 154 seats may go to the INDIA bloc and others may win 30 seats. While, the Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 may go to INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others.

The NewsX Dynamics predicted 371 seats to NDA, 125 for INDIA bloc and 47 for others.