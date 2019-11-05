Justice Rajendra Menon appointed AFT Chairperson

close

Justice Rajendra Menon

The tenure of appointment of Justice (Retired)Rajendra Menon will be for a period of three years. He is the Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice (Retired) Rajendra Menon was appointed the new Chairperson of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), a Defence Ministry circular issued on Tuesday stated.

The tenure of appointment of Justice (Retired) Menon will be for a period of three years.

"The tenure of appointment of Mr Justice (Retd.) Rajendra Menon as Chairperson in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) will be for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," stated the Defence Ministry circular.

The tribunal, established by the government of India, has the power provided for adjudication or trial of disputes and complaints with respect to commission, appointments, enrolments and conditions of service in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, The Navy Act, 1957 and the Air Force Act, 1950.

Justice Rajendra MenonAFT ChairpersonArmed Forces TribunalDefence Ministry
