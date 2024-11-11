Justice Sanjiv Khanna To Be Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of India Today

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday morning in a ceremony led by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event, set for 10 am, marks the start of a new era for India's judiciary as Justice Khanna takes over from Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on November 10. Justice Chandrachud’s two-year term was notable for handling key constitutional cases and pronouncing landmark verdicts.

Chief Justice-Designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is stepping into the role of Chief Justice of India following the Union government’s announcement of his appointment on October 24, 2024. His selection came a week after Justice DY Chandrachud, as per constitutional procedure, formally recommended him as his successor. Khanna has been serving as a Supreme Court judge since 2019.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been part of major Supreme Court decisions like striking down the electoral bonds scheme and supporting the removal of Article 370. Some of his key rulings include, affirming the reliability of EVMs, nullifying the electoral bonds scheme, and granting interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

To-be CJI, Khanna comes from a distinguished legal family in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of renowned former Supreme Court judge H.R. Khanna.

Elevated to the Supreme Court bench on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna is a third-generation lawyer before his appointment as a high court judge.

Justice Chandrachud completed his last working day as Chief Justice of India on Friday, receiving an enthusiastic farewell from judges, lawyers, and staff from the Supreme Court and high courts.