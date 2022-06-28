Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday (June 28) took oath as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to the 60-year-old Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat. The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somnath Bharti and Madan Lal. Senior judges and advocates were also present at the ceremony.

Notably, the Delhi High Court had been functioning without a regular chief justice after the retirement of Justice D N Patel. Justice Vipin Sanghi was the acting chief justice since March 13. He has now been appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium had also recommended the elevation of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

The Collegium further recommended the elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively. The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Justice Sharma had earlier served as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court. The Central government had recently notified the transfer of Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice on June 19, 2022, had issued a notification in this regard stating that, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, according to an ANI report.

Justice Sharma, who has served as acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, previously served in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where he was appointed an additional judge on January 18, 2008 and a permanent judge on 15 January 2010.

An avid reader, Justice Sharma is also known for his contributions to various Universities. He is associated with National Law universities. He is also on the Advisory Board of National Law Institute University Bhopal and has published numerous research articles and papers.

