'Justified Khalistan Referendum': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi Over 'Sikh' Remark

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi often wades into troubled water for his remarks made on foreign soil. The leader of the opposition has been under attack from the BJP over his remark related to 'Sikhs'. While he was under fire from the BJP, the LoP has now got support from an unprecedented quarter that he may not like.

Khalistani terrorist and chief of 'Sikhs For Justice' Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has said that Rahul Gandhi's remarks justified the 'Khalistan Referendum' campaign being run by the SFJ. Pannun described Rahul's statement on the existential threats faced by Sikhs in India as both bold and groundbreaking, emphasizing that it is rooted in the historical realities Sikhs have endured under successive Indian regimes since 1947. He added that Rahul’s remarks also align with SFJ's position advocating for a Punjab independence referendum to establish a Sikh homeland, Khalistan. "Rahul Gandhi's statement.....corroborates SFJ's stance on the justification for Punjab independence referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan," said Pannun.

This, however, provided BJP leaders with yet another opportunity to criticize Rahul Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that Rahul's latest statements demonstrate his shift from making 'childish comments' to engaging in 'dangerous and mischievous activities'. Referring to Pannun's praise of Rahul Gandhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that the Congress leader has 'added a new friend to his list of anti-India allies'. Trivedi further stated, "There’s an old saying: 'King James I was the wisest fool in Christendom.' In my view, the same can be said about Rahul Gandhi when it comes to 'Congressdom.'"

"It is for the first time in the history of India that a leader of the opposition has met a declared anti-India lawmaker and expressed his sweet feelings. He has met US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is infamous for her anti-India stand and statements," said Trivedi.

Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress leader's comments, saying that speaking 'anti-national' things has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Shah said in a post on X, "Speaking anti-national things and standing with forces that break the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the anti-national and anti-reservation agenda of JKNC in Jammu and Kashmir, or speaking anti-India things on foreign forums, Rahul Gandhi has always hurt the security and sentiments of the country."

During his interaction with the Indian diaspora in the US, Rahul Gandhi said that the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," the LoP had said.