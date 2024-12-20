Justin Trudeau Set To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Increasing Resignation Demands

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce a significant cabinet reshuffle today amid growing calls for him to step down, according to a report by CBC News.

Sources from CBC News and Radio-Canada revealed that Ottawa MP David McGuinty and Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are set to join the cabinet. The reshuffle is expected to involve at least 10 members, according to insiders.

CBC News reported citing a senior government source said, however, that the timing and size of the shuffle should not be taken as a signal that the prime minister has made up his mind about his future, adding Trudeau is still "reflecting" on his position.

The purpose of the shuffle is to make sure the cabinet is complete so the government can function properly, the source said.

Notably, the move follows the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, the Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Earlier on December 16, hours before the statement on Canada's economy, Freeland announced her resignation from the Cabinet.

In the letter addressed to PM Trudeau, Freeland wrote, "It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet."



"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet. To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence.

In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it. For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada," the letter added.

Following Freeland's resignation, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had urged Trudeau "to resign" and stated that "all options" were on the table when asked whether he would back a non-confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Singh had said Canadians were facing various economic issues, ranging from expensive groceries to high home prices and the threat of tariffs as US President-elect Donald Trump will assume office next year.

Jagmeet Singh said, "Instead of focusing on these issues, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are focused on themselves. They're fighting themselves instead of fighting for Canadians. And for that reason, today, I'm calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. He has to go," Global News reported.

Earlier in September, the federal New Democrats withdrew their support from the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.