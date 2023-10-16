Justin Trudeau Wishes 'Happy Navratri' Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Row

NEW DELHI: In a bid to mend strained diplomatic relations with India after recent allegations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his warm wishes to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. This gesture followed earlier claims by Trudeau suggesting Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau conveyed his wishes via an official message: "Happy Navratri! I'm sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival." He highlighted the importance of Navratri in the Hindu faith, signifying the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Trudeau recognized the festival as an occasion to learn about Hindu culture and appreciate the community's contributions to Canada.

An official press statement released by the Canadian PM said that over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri.

"Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith, commemorating the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honour century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks," the statement quoted the Canadian PM as saying further.

Earlier, Trudeau's assertions regarding Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing had strained diplomatic ties. The Hindu Forum of Canada urged the Canadian government to take immediate action against designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had allegedly endorsed Hamas and threatened Indian Consulates in G7 nations.

India vehemently denied Trudeau's claims and urged Canada to take legal action against anti-India elements operating within its borders. This diplomatic tension resulted in tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats and the suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens by India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Canada's permissive attitude towards terrorists and extremists, citing safety concerns for Indian diplomats in Canada. India also issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise caution due to growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes in Canada.

In the midst of these strained ties, reports surfaced of India requesting Canada to withdraw a significant number of its diplomats, further highlighting the diplomatic rift between the two nations.