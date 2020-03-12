Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t get respect in BJP; quit Congress as he was worried about his future: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (March 12, 2020), said that his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the BJP on Wednesday, was worried about his political future and that’s why he decided to quit his party of several years.

Taking a dig at his old friend, Rahul Gandhi said, “I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology. He was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with the RSS.’’

The Congress MP admitted that it was sad development but he was not much bothered as “this is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress and the BJP-RSS on the other.’’

Congress party’s Wayanad MP continued by saying that Scindia won’t be respected in BJP.

“Reality is that he will not get respect there (BJP) and he will not be satisfied. He will realize this, I know because I have been friends with him for long. What is in his heart and what is coming out of his mouth is different,’’ Rahul said.

On being asked why he's not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha, the Gandhi scion said, “I'm not Congress president, I'm not taking decisions on RS nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence.”

The Gandhi scion also slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the declining state of Indian economy.

“Everyone can see the state of the economy. India's strength was its economy, Narendra Modi's ideology and policies have destroyed it. The problem of CoronaVirus is very serious but the government has not taken action the way it should have.”

The remarks from Congress leader came a day after Scindia was formally inducted into the BJP fold in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other top leaders.

Scindia, while addressing a press conference at the BJP HQ, accused his former party of corruption and said that it lacks vision.

Scindia was later nominated for Rajya Sabha by the ruling party.