New Delhi: The BJP has lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her ''insulting'' remarks on Goddess Kaali and asked if the "freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses.” BJP's social media head Amit Malviya slammed Mahua Moitra for 'insulting' Goddess Kali and dared her to make similar comments about the Gods of other religions.

Speaking at an event organised by a private TV news channel, Malviya said, “Freedom of speech is only for insulting Hindu Goddesses. From MF Hussain to Owaisi to now Moitra, all have selectively targeted the Hindu religion because they know that Hindus are tolerant.”

BJP also demanded an apology from the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the issue. “TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clarify it. This is not the first time that such instances have been reported. Earlier too TMC leaders have done the same. We think this is the official stand of the ruling TMC to hurt the sentiment of Hindus to get votes,” BJP state vice-president Rathindra Bose said.

It may be noted that the TMC leader has courted controversy for her comments that Goddess Kaali is a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess”. However, Moitra later issued a clarification, saying she "never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking".

The firebrand TMC MP took to Twitter and said, “To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara."

It may be recalled a huge controversy has erupted over the poster of Canada-based Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s upcoming documentary “Kaali.” The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TMC leader had courted controversy for her reported remarks, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal`s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there)."

She also added, "within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way... that is my freedom and I don`t think anyone`s sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom... as much as you have to worship your god."

Condemning the remarks made by Moitra, the ruling TMC later distanced itself from the comments.

"The comments made by @MahuaMoitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said in a Twitter post.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag `Arrest Leena Manimekal` is trending on Twitter.

Several police complaints have been filed against the filmmaker for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.