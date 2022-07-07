Kaali poster row: Defiant filmmaker Leena Manimekalai DOES THIS amid outrage

NEW DELHI: Despite growing outrage over the objectionable portrayal of Goddess Kaali in the promotional poster of her upcoming documentary Kaali, Canada-based Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has tweeted another photo that shows two people smoking while dressed in the costumes of Lord Shiva and a Hindu goddess.

The Madurai-born filmmaker captioned the tweet: “Elsewhere”. The latest tweet is being seen as an act of defence from the filmmaker who has been at the centre of a storm ever since she shared the controversial poster of her documentary ‘Kaali’ in which a woman dressed as Goddess Kali was seen smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

Several police complaints have been filed against the film director in this regard amid protests and demands for removing the controversial poster.

Under attack for the controversial poster, Manimekalai has said that she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive. The poster has led to a social media storm with the hashtag 'Arrest Leena Manimekalai', allegations that the filmmaker is hurting religious sentiments and a member of a group going by the name 'Gau Mahasabha' saying he has filed a complaint with Delhi Police.

Social media platform Twitter has pulled down filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's tweet about her documentary "Kaali", which is currently at the centre of a controversy, in response to "a legal demand". In response to the attacks, the Toronto-based director hit back to say she was willing to pay with her life.

"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," she wrote in a tweet in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy.

The filmmaker also urged people to watch the documentary to understand the context behind the poster.