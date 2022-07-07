New Delhi: A day after FIR in Madhya Pradesh, a new complaint has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kaali in Delhi. Besides Moitra, Delhi BJP leaders, including Harish Khurana and Rajan Tiwari, also lodged a complaint against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai whose poster of her documentary "Kaali" has courted controversy. As per ANI, the complaint against Manimekalai, Moitra and others has been registered under Section 295, 505 (2), 153B, 509, 120B IPC and Section 66 & 67 of IT Act for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Since her documentary’s poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking and holding an LGBTQ+ flag went viral and caused outrage, the filmmaker is facing several FIRs. While the TMC MP made headlines after she said at a TV conclave that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting" deity, as each person had their unique way of offering prayers.

Delhi BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Rajan Tiwari & others lodged a complaint against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and others under Section 295, 505 (2), 153B, 509, 120B IPC and Section 66 & 67 of IT Act for allegedly hurting religious sentiments pic.twitter.com/vGLPOGmdEk — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Soon after the Krishnanagar MP's remark, TMC distanced itself from Moitra's comment and said it does not endorse her views. The Mamata Banerjee-led party also said that Moita will take care of the FIRs. Veteran TMC leader and three-time party Lok Sabha member, Saugata Roy issued a statement saying that the onus of the FIRs is on Moitra and not on the party, IANS reported.

"As far as TMC is concerned, the party doesn`t approve the poster for the film `Kaali`, it`s unacceptable to us. We also don`t approve of Mahua Moitra`s statements on the matter. It`s our party`s official position. Our party is secular, it respects all religions. As far as the FIRs are concerned, it`s on Mahua Moitra to take care of that. Until BJP takes action on Nupur Sharma for her comments against the Prophet, they have no right to speak about anything else," the statement by Roy said.

Meanwhile, after backing Mahua Moitra following the backlash, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday that his tweets are his "personal opinion". He wrote in a cryptic tweet, "Two points: 1. Everything I tweet is my personal opinion. I don't have any other kind. 2. 'Those who stand for nothing, fall for anything.' - Alexander Hamilton." Notably, Congress had called Tharoor's post on Moitra his "personal opinion".

(With agency inputs)