Ottawa: Indian High Commission has urged the Canadian authorities to withdraw the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto in the backdrop of a controversy over filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s upcoming documentary movie poster depicting Goddess Kaali as a smoking woman.

"We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," Indian High Commission in Canada said in a press release.

The appeal from the Indian High Commission came after the poster for a documentary directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai drew drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments for its depiction of Goddess Kaali.

The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker had earlier taken to Twitter to share a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

"Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action," added the release.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has landed in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against her for hurting religious sentiments through a poster of her documentary ‘Kaali’.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag `#ArrestLeenaManimekal` is trending on Twitter.

Activist Rahul Easwar has called it a "hate poster" and stated that "this is spreading hate against Hindu community and defaming our deities."

Speaking to ANI regarding the controversy, Easwar said, "Liberty comes along with sensitivity, freedom comes along with responsibility, can we live in the world without being sensitive, respectful and responsible? What happened with the Kali poster is that Leena created a hate poster against Hindu community. She`s purposefully demeaning, defaming one of the most revered deities of Hindus, Kaali Maa."

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivam Chhabra on Monday filed a police complaint against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus through a poster of her documentary `Kaali`.

“For hurting the sentiments of the Hindu society, a complaint was filed against Leena Manimekalai, the producer of the documentary film `Kaali`,” the Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

A complaint was filed with Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi District Police. The complainants demanded punishment against Leena by taking strict action under strict sections of the law, including Section 295A of IPC, Section 79 of IT Act 2000 and Prohibition of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.