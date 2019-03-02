Kabul calls New Delhi, Beijing old friend at 1st Afghanistan, India, China meet

New Delhi: The first trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, India, and China took place in Kabul on Saturday. The meet was headed by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman and with the participation of Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar & China's ambassador to Afghanistan Liu Jinsong.

Calling China and India as "old friends and good neighbours" of Afghanistan, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister said his country counts on both.

He said, "that the three countries should further focus on training civil and military personnel, mining, increased energy production, agriculture and transportation development, regional connectivity, establishing a joint chamber of commerce between the three countries, and areas of mutual economic interest."

According to a statement from Afghan foreign ministry, Indian and Chinese Ambassadors appreciated Afghan Foreign Ministry's contribution in holding the meeting and added both New Delhi and Bejing "are ready for necessary cooperation in the mentioned areas."

The meet is significant since India and China are increasing there cooperation for Afghanistan's development.

After the informal Wuhan Summit in April of 2018 between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, both New Delhi & Beijing jointly agreed to train Afghan diplomats.