'Kaha Kisko Maar Sakte Hai Wo...': Indian Air Force Chief On Israel-Like Operations

Defence News: With Israel carrying out well-planned attacks including air strikes and pager explosion kind of missions, those interested in the Indian Army's capabilities eagerly want to know what the forces can do. While the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has already said that India has put in place strong mechanisms to prevent supply-chain breaches, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh today said that IAF has all the capabilities and it has already shown that during Balakot strike.

"We have the capability to strike our enemies in foreign lands and we showed it in the Balakot air strikes. But who we can kill where, that I won't disclose (Kaha kisko maar sakte hai wo nahi bataunga)," said the IAF chief.

Ahead of Indian Air Force Day (IAF), IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stressed the country's need to have an Indigenous weapon system to deal with the security challenges, saying relying on foreign weapons 'can create a choke point' for the country due to 'changing interest'. Those who are following the Middle East Conflict know how Israel infiltrated Hezbollah's supply chain and carried out the pager and walkie-talkie blast exercise.

Reporter: If Israel can neutralize Hezbollah chief in Lebanon, why doesn't India do that?



IAF Chief's Answer pic.twitter.com/FygcDgoN98 — Defence Squad (@Defence_Squad_) October 4, 2024

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "When it comes to conflict situations if you are relying on getting your weapons from outside, there will always be different interests and changing interests, which can create a choke point for you. If you need to fight the war...you have to have them being manufactured in India. You cannot afford to have them bought and rely on that supply chain. It is imperative that we have these things being produced in India."

On the Agnipath scheme, he said that the Indian Air Force could absorb more than 25 per cent of Agniveers if asked to do so.