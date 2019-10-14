Kahan vo, Kahan Mai; Smriti Irani reveals her 'bro' fitness guru in this Instagram post

NEW DELHI: Known for her witty posts on social media centered around her fitness regime, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday posted two stories on her Instagram handle featuring a picture of the celebrity fitness coach and yoga guru Mickey Mehta.

In the picture, Mickey was seen enjoying a plate of Indian dessert Gulab Jamun, whom Smriti addressed as "bro". In her Instagram story, Smriti revealed the lesser-known-fact that Mickey was actually a good friend of Smriti's and said, "Not many know that fitness guru Mickey Mehta is my bro..." The MP from Amethi ended the post by hilariously comparing herself to Mickey Mehta and said in Hindi, "Kahan Vo, Kahan Mai" (look at him and look at me), completing her caption with a facepalm emoji.

In her next Instagram story, Smriti wrote that she was jealous of her friend Mickey as she, "Hate the fact that he eats gulab jamuns an still has a 6-pack". She concluded her sentence with mock angry face emojis.

Mickey, who is India's premier fitness, yoga and wellness guru, and a holistic yoga and wellness expert, responded to Smriti's shout out with an equally pally quip. "Dearest Smriti, your mental fitness beats me. I promise to hand walk with you. Let's get optimized, let's get #Mickeymized!!!"

This is not the first time that Smriti who is quite popular for her tongue-in-cheek and witty Instagram posts, took a swipe at her own fitness through memes and posts.

In 2018, Smriti had shared a Gangs Of Wasseypur meme to talk about exercise.

Following that, she shared an Instagram post joking that she could not fit into her old jeans any more.