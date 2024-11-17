Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Minister in the Delhi Government, has resigned, expressing deep concerns over the party's current trajectory.

In his resignation letter, Gahlot highlighted that internal challenges and shifting priorities within the party had made it difficult to fulfill its core commitment to serving the people of Delhi.

Gahlot criticized what he described as a growing focus on political ambitions within AAP, which he believes has overtaken the party's original mission of public service. He pointed out that many promises made to the people, including the cleaning of the Yamuna River, remain unfulfilled.

The river, he said, is now more polluted than ever before, and such unkept promises have led to disillusionment among the people.

One of the key issues that Gahlot raised in his resignation letter was the failure to deliver on the promise of cleaning the Yamuna River. Despite repeated pledges, the river remains highly polluted, a point of contention for both residents and environmental activists. Gahlot lamented that the government’s inability to fulfill this promise had undermined its credibility and commitment to its core values.

The 'Sheeshmahal' Controversy and Loss of Trust

Gahlot also pointed to controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which he claimed have damaged the party’s image and raised doubts about whether AAP still upholds its core principles. These controversies, he said, have led many to question whether the party remains dedicated to being the voice of the common people, or if it has shifted focus to advancing its own political agenda.

Internal Power Struggles Hindering Progress

According to Gahlot, internal power struggles and political battles, particularly with the central government, have hampered the AAP government's ability to deliver basic services to the residents of Delhi. He noted that the constant political infighting has diverted attention from the real issues that affect the people of Delhi, such as healthcare, education, and sanitation.

A Call for Reflection and Change

In his letter, Gahlot urged the AAP leadership to reflect on the challenges facing the party and consider returning to the values that first brought it together. He emphasized that progress for Delhi cannot occur if the government remains embroiled in endless political conflict, particularly with the Centre.

With a heavy heart, Gahlot announced that he would be stepping down from his position within AAP, resigning from the primary membership of the party. He expressed gratitude to the party leadership, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support throughout his political journey. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his political mission of serving the people of Delhi, though outside the framework of AAP.

In his farewell message, Gahlot wished AAP's leadership the best for their future and health, while thanking his colleagues and supporters for their guidance and support during his tenure. He reiterated that his decision to leave was based on the inability of the party to fulfill its foundational promises and priorities.

"I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi, and I want to continue doing that. However, I now find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP," he concluded.