Kailash Hospital Introduces Joint Replacement Robot, Leading Surgical Precision In Noida

Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute in Noida ushered in a new era of surgical precision today with the grand launch of a fully automated Joint Replacement Robot, marking a momentous milestone in the field of healthcare.

Esteemed surgeons, healthcare professionals, dignitaries, and members of the media converged to witness this groundbreaking event, signifying a significant leap forward in medical technology.

The state-of-the-art automated Robot, a first of its kind in Noida for Joint Replacement Surgeries by Cuvis, was unveiled at Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute amidst a gathering of distinguished guests, media personnel, and skilled orthopedic surgeons.

The program was presided over by Chief Guest Prof. (Dr) P K Dave, a renowned orthopedic surgeon and former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi. The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the unveiling of the Robot by the dignitaries.

Leading Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Sushil Sharma and Dr. Anuj Jain elaborated on the transformative potential of robotic surgeries, highlighting benefits such as highly accurate and safe procedures with minimal incisions, reduced bone loss, decreased post-operative pain, faster recovery times, and an impressive success rate of 97%. They also emphasized the longevity of implants, lasting up to 30-35 years.

Expressing gratitude, Group Directors of Kailash Hospitals, Dr. Shrikant Sharma and Dr. Pallavi Sharma, thanked the esteemed dignitaries, medical professionals, and media personnel for their presence and support.

The event was attended by Dr. Kartik Sharma (Director), Dr. Rini Sharma (Director), Dr. Ritu Vohra (Group Medical Director), Dr. Anil Gurnani (Group Director Critical Care), Mr. Michael Saki Longwa, Minister Plenipotentiary from the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, Mr. Kulong Manytuil Wijang, Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan, as well as RWA Presidents and medical practitioners.

The coordination and presentation of the event were overseen by Medical Superintendent Dr. (Lt. Col.) Rajesh Parashar, ensuring the seamless execution of this historic milestone in healthcare.