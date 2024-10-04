In a move that will ensure cheaper hassle-free darshan of Lord Shiva's abode Mount Kailash from India, Uttarakhand Tourism launched the 'Mount Kailash Darshan from Indian Soil' pilgrimage facilitating devotees to undertake the religious tour within India. Under this, the pilgrims can now witness Mount Kailash from the Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat in the Pittoragarh district of the state.

According to Uttarakhand CMO, the first batch of pilgrims started on October 2 and witnessed the majestic Mount Kailash on October 3, from Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat. The pilgrims will visit Adi Kailash from Gunji Pithoragarh on October 4 before returning to Pithoragarh. The package includes helicopter tickets from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays.

A few months ago, a team of officials from Uttarakhand Tourism, the BRO, and the ITBP discovered a vantage point offering a clear view of Mount Kailash. Following this discovery, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department made necessary arrangements to launch a package tour that includes the darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat, all from Indian soil.

According to holy scriptures, there are five abodes of Lord Shiva, out of which three - Kinnaur Kailash, Mani Mahesh and Shrikhand Mahadev are in Himachal Pradesh, Adi Kailash is in Uttarakhand and Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Uttarakhand Tourism conducted the first successful trip, including Darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The darshan of Mount Kailash was done from Old Lipulekh Peak from where the pilgrims could pay homage to their revered deity from Indian soil.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that the opening of the darshan of Mount Kailash from Indian soil reflects the commitment of the government and congratulated all departments associated with the project. He further mentioned that now Shiva devotees need not wait for their turn to visit the Kailash Manasarover Yatra and can pay their respects from Indian Territory. (With ANI inputs)