Another high-profile seat that will be going to polls in the fifth phase is Kaiserganj where the sitting MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been denied a ticket and his son Karan Bhushan Singh is in the electoral fray. Brij Bhushan is seeking votes for his son, but speeches often reflect the pain of not getting a ticket and this time he became emotional on the election stage in Gonda. Karan Bhushan Singh is pitted against Bhagat Ram Mishra of SP and Narendra Pandey of BSP.

The former Wresling Federation of India (WFI) head while addressing a public meeting in Katra Bazar assembly constituency said that "I cannot remain silent, that is why conspiracies are being hatched against me. There was a conspiracy in 1996 when my wife became an MP and there is a conspiracy in 2024 when my son is going to become an MP. An emotional BJP MP said from the stage that for one and a half years my body has turned into a stone. There have so many injuries on this body."

Hindus-Muslims Share One DNA: Brij Bhushan

During his address, the Kaiserganj MP told Muslim voters that, "Whether someone says it or not, yours and our blood is same, If you don't believe it, take a DNA test. The DNA of 5 generations back will match". Brij Bhushan was seen getting emotional during the speech. "Vote for Karan, I will be grateful to you, I will be with you in all your sorrows and sorrows," the MP said. "If you want to sow seeds, sow in our favour, otherwise don't sow," he added.

Brij Bushan Criticizes 'Bulldozer Policy' In UP

Meanwhile, the Kaiserganj MP once again criticized CM Yogi's bulldozer policy. He said that the bulldozer policy has also caused damage to the party. "Bulldozers were brought for removing encroachments on Nazul land in Gonda but the entire city is built upon government land, will you demolish entire Gonda?" the former WFI chief said while criticising the policy.

Nazul is referred to type of government land which is used for non-agricultural purpose like building, road, market, playground or any other public purpose. It is owned by the government.

Responding to a question on bulldozer action on criminals' properties, Brij Bhushan said that determining who is a criminal and who is not is a lengthy process. "Bulldozer action is acceptable if there is great misery and terror in the society but when the same bulldozer runs over the poor, common man, and shopkeepers, it is not acceptable," he added.

The Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency comprises three assembly segments - Tarabganj, Karnailganj and Katra - in Gonda district and two assembly segments - Kaiserganj and Payagpur - in Bahraich district.Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been elected from here for the last three consecutive terms. He won from Samajwadi Party in 2009. He won the seat in 2014 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.