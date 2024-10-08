Kaithlal Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates

Kaithlal Assembly Election Result: As the counting of votes for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections approaches on October 8, the Kaithal constituency is at the center of a high-stakes battle. Former Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala is campaigning for his son, Aditya Surjewala, in a bid to uphold the family's political legacy. The seat saw a 62% voter turnout on October 5.

Randeep Surjewala, who has followed in the footsteps of his father, Shamsher Singh Surjewala, won the Kaithal seat in both 2009 and 2014 but narrowly lost to BJP's Leela Ram in 2019. In that election, the BJP secured 40 of the 90 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats, while Congress managed 31.

With 10 candidates vying for the Kaithal seat, the major contest is between Aditya Surjewala and the BJP, as Congress aims to reclaim its lost ground in this crucial constituency.

As we await the results, will the Surjewala legacy continue, or will the BJP hold on to their victory?

