Kaja youth honing Ice hockey skills in minus 20 degrees celsius

Sandeep Singh

New Delhi: As icy winds are blowing towards the national capital region from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which recently witnessed heavy snowfall, youth in Kaja of Lahaul-Spiti district are taking it as a blessing in disguise to hone their skills, while others are finding it difficult to cope with the severe cold conditions.

The coldwave and freezing temperature earlier put the brakes on all activities in Kaja of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, but things have changed now.

The temperatures, which generally remains in the range from -20 to -23 degrees, made life in this tribal district extremely difficult as the region is known as the cold desert, but youth here are enjoying this season practising Ice Hockey.

The district administration got prepared an Ice Hockey ground here last year, to encourage local youth to play this game.

Despite the odds faced by them due to severe cold conditions, people here are enthusiastic about the government initiative as a positive move to promote winter tourism in the region.