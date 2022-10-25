Kali Puja 2022: Abhishek Banerjee PERFORMS puja at Kalighat temple - PICS

He has just returned from America after complex eye surgery. After that, Trinamool All India Secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to Kalighat Temple to offer puja on Tuesday. Earlier, Abhishek attended a puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home on Monday night. Abhishek reached the Kalighat temple at around 7 pm on Tuesday evening. He faced the media while leaving the temple. When asked about his health, Abhishek said, "I am fine with your blessings and love. I hope to recover completely soon."

Abhishek returned to Kolkata from the US on Monday. Although he did not speak to reporters at the airport, he was seen exchanging pleasantries with party workers. After that, he attends Mamata Banerjee's Kali Puja at the Chief Minister's residence. Abhishek Banerjee was seen in public for the first time at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kali Puja after returning from the US after undergoing complex eye surgery. However, he came to Didi's house on Monday night wearing black glasses as there was fear of damage to his operated eye due to smoke from the yajna fire during the puja. So, even though he was in the puja, he was not there during the home-yajna keeping his eyes in mind.

Abhishek met with a road accident in 2016. Abhishek's car overturned on the Durgapur Expressway on his way back from a party function in Murshidabad. The bone below his left eye was broken in that accident. Since then, Abhishek has been suffering from eye problems for a long time. Before that, he also went to Dubai for eye treatment. Several eye surgeries have also been done. Recently, he underwent surgery again at Johns Hopkins Hospital in America on October 12.

Trinamool's state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh revealed Abhishek's surgery. Posting a picture of Abhishek with bright red eyes, he wrote on social media, "Some inhumane people are criticizing Abhishek Banerjee even for eye treatment and surgery. They should see the condition of Abhishek's eyes. His eyes were severely damaged in an accident. He has undergone surgery. Currently under observation. I pray for his speedy recovery and for his eyes to return to normal." In the picture that Kunal posted at that time, it is seen that Abhishek's eyeballs are red. Swelling and scarring under the eyes are also evident, suggesting surgical scars.