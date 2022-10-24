Kali Puja 2022: Abhishek Banerjee returns to Kolkata after complex EYE surgery- PICS

Abhishek Banerjee returned home after undergoing complex eye surgery. His plane landed at Kolkata airport on Monday morning. Abhishek was picked up from the airport by 8 am. He returned home after 25 days of going to America for treatment. Trinamool All India General Secretary underwent eye surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in America on October 12. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also shared Abhishek's post-surgery photo on Twitter. Surgery was done on the left eye. Kunal informed us that the surgery was successful, and Abhishek is also fine. However, he has been kept under observation. The Trinamool MP returned to Kolkata after 12 days of eye surgery on Monday. The left side of his glasses was scratched. The one on the right, however, is normal.

It was already known from close sources that Abhishek wanted to return to Kolkata before Kalipuja. He returned to the city on the morning of Kalipuja on Monday, making that assumption come true. However, it will be watched whether he will be seen sitting in the puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kali Puja at night or not. Every year Abhishek sits in the puja yajna. However, according to the advice of the doctors, Abhishek will have to take special care of his eyes for a few days now. Special care should also be taken to avoid dust and heat in the left eye. So maybe he will not be seen near the Kali Puja home-yajna this time, according to close sources.

Incidentally, Abhishek was seriously injured in a road accident in October 2016 while returning from a party meeting in Murshidabad. The Trinamool MP's car rammed into a roadside milk van on the Durgapur Expressway near Singur and overturned. Abhishek was rescued unconscious from the overturned car. In that accident, the 'orbital bone' (the bone that holds the eye) was broken under the MP's left eye. Since then, he has been suffering from problems with that eye for a long time. He also had to go to Dubai several times due to treatment.

Abhishek has undergone surgery on that eye several times before. Treatment was also done in Singapore and Hyderabad. But there was no solution. After that, Abhishek was scheduled to go to America for eye surgery in March 2020, but due to the Covid-19 situation, it was postponed by two years. But the doctors advised Abhishek as it would not be advisable to leave this surgery for a long time. So he went to America in October. On October 12, two experienced surgeons of Johns Hopkins Hospital operated on Abhishek's left eye for more than five hours.