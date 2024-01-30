Kalpana Soren Likely To Be Named Jharkhand CM If ED Arrests Hemant Soren: Reports

In a late evening meeting held at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence on the eve of his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the supporting MLAs discussed the next step in case the CM is arrested by the ED. According to reports and the claims made by the BJP, it's likely that CM Soren's wife Kalpana Soren may be made Chief Minister if the ED arrests Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren is scheduled to be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate tomorrow regarding an alleged money laundering case, and there is a possibility of his subsequent arrest. Banna Gupta, the state's health minister affiliated with the Congress party, conveyed strong support from all MLAs within the alliance for the Chief Minister.

This is not the first such instance. When former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed, he had made his wife Rabri Devi the Chief Minister of Bihar. Now, Jharkhand, a state that was born due to the division of Bihar, is likely to witness a similar development.

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has been claiming that Hemant Soren has decided to make Kalpana the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand in case he is arrested by the ED. However, Dubey also claimed that some MLAs did not agree to Hemant Soren's plan.

"In Jharkhand, consensus could not be reached on the name of Kalpana Soren ji in the legislative party meeting. Sita Soren ji and Basant Soren ji came out in protest. Only 35 MLAs reached the meeting. The MLAs signed on plain paper. There is no program of Chief Minister Hemant ji to meet the Governor tomorrow," said Dubey, indicating a rift among the Soren family.

On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Basant Soren said that this is not the family of BJP MP where rifts keep on happening adding that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is united on all issues. Basant Soren, who is also the brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said that any decision that will be taken will have the party's and state's welfare in mind.

Meanwhile, the ED has asked state government to maintain law and order ahead of the questioning of the Jharkhand CM.