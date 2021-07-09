Kalyan Singh's condition is stable confirms kin, PM Narendra Modi wishes speedy recovery

New Delhi: As news of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh’s health started making headlines, the family of the BJP veteran leader's family dismissed rumors of his demise and asserted that he his condition is 'stable and improving'.

Kalyan Singh’s grandson Sandeep Singh appealed that people should not to fall prey to the rumours surrounding the leader's health. "He (Former CM Kalyan Singh) is better, recovering well. Rumours are rife (that he is not keeping well). PM Modi also called up to enquire about his health, I request people not to fall for rumours,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the family of the senior BJP leader and expressed concerns over former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's health.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences hospital on Sunday where he was undergoing treatment earlier.

Several BJP leaders have been visiting the Kalyan Singh amid concerns over his death. BJP national president JP Nadda had visited Singh at the hospital in Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh accompanied Nadda to the hospital where they met and enquired about Kalyan Singh's health.

