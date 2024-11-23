Kalyan West Assembly Election Results 2024 Live: Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT) Political Face-Off

The Kalyan West Assembly segment is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir had secured the seat, defeating independent candidate Narendra Baburao Pawar by a margin of 22,277 votes.

Kalyan West, an assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Thane district, witnessed a voter turnout of 54.75% in the 2024 state elections. Key candidates in the fray included Vishwanath Bhoir from Shiv Sena (SHS) and Basare Sachin Dilip representing Shiv Sena (UBT), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Balya Mama-Suresh Gopinath Mhatre of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) clinched the Bhiwandi parliamentary seat, defeating BJP's Kapil Moreshwar Patil with a margin of 66,121 votes.