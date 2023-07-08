'Kam Se Kam Bacche Lauta Do...': Shocked Husband Of Pakistani Woman Who Ran Away To India To Live With Lover

On July 3, the Rabupura Police apprehended Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, for illegally entering India along with her four children, allegedly with the intention of eloping with her lover Sachin, a resident of Noida. Several days after the incident, Ghulam Haider, Seema's husband, released a heartfelt video pleading with the Indian Government to ensure the safe return of their four children to Pakistan. Ghulam Haider expressed profound shock and distress over the entire situation, as his wife had left him and taken their children to India to be with Sachin.

Appeal for the Return of Children

Ghulam Haider, who works in the tile business in Saudi Arabia, learned about the incident through media coverage featuring his children. In his video statement, he humbly requested the Indian Government, specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to facilitate the repatriation of his three daughters to Pakistan. Ghulam Haider emphasized the tremendous sacrifices he had made while working abroad to provide for his family, expressing deep anguish at seeing his children caught up in such a predicament.

Current Legal Status

Interestingly, Ghulam Haider's plea coincides with the grant of bail to Seema, Sachin, and Sachin's father, Netrapal, who were arrested in connection with the incident. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with the individuals facing charges under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 3/4/5 of the Passport Act.

Background of Seema and Sachin's Relationship

Seema, a mother of four children, initially connected with Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida, through the popular mobile game PUBG in 2019. Over time, their relationship grew stronger through conversations on various social media platforms. With Ghulam Haider working in Saudi Arabia, Seema made the decision in 2023 to meet Sachin in person. She traveled from Saudi Arabia to Nepal via Sharjah and spent over a week with Sachin in Kathmandu. Subsequently, Seema entered India by bus from Nepal and began residing with Sachin from May 13. However, their presence was discovered, leading to their arrest and subsequent charges.