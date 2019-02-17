Kamal Haasan congratulates Sneha Parthibaraja, the first Indian to get a no caste, no religion certificate

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan congratulated Sneha Parthibaraja, the first Indian who neither belongs to any religion or caste, according to a government certificate.

On February 5, Sneha was officially recognised and given the certificate. Taking to Facebook on February 13, she wrote a long post which also said, "Proud to be the first Indian who got the government certificate of caste religion."

Following this Haasan took to Twitter and extended his greetings saying a long-dormant desire among Indians has been actuated. He also asked to "discard what never belonged to us".

Dear Sneha, You have actuated a long dormant desire among Indians. Let’s discard what never belonged to us. Let’s caste away Caste. From this point, a better tomorrow will be more accessible. Bravo daughter. Lead India forward. https://t.co/tdjngFiHWl — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 13, 2019

35-year-old Sneha is a resident of Tirupattur in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu and an advocate by profession.

Sneha was never keen on having a caste or religion. Her first encounter with questions on caste and religion was in school when the teacher asked her parents about her caste and religion. However, they said she had neither caste nor a religion. Thus she started keeping her caste and religion columns blank in applications in school and through college.

She is married and has three daughters. A strong believer in the ideals of Karl Marx, BR Ambedkar and Periyar, Sneha had to struggle for a long duration to get the certificate.

On February 5, her struggles paid off when Tirupattur Tahsildar TS Sathiyamoorthy gave her the certificate.

She has been showered with greetings and her Facebook page is filled with wishes on her remarkable achievement.