Kamal Nath blames BJP for power cuts in Madhya Pradesh, takes out advertisements in local newspapers

Kamal Nath has been relentlessly attacked by the Opposition for unscheduled power outages in many parts of Madhya Pradesh in recent days. In retaliation, the state CM has taken out advertisements in local newspapers in which he has indirectly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating problems which are leading to these power cuts.

According to the advertisements taken out by Kamal Nath, there is no shortage of electricity in Madhya Pradesh but implied that it is BJP which had created hurdles that are leading to power cuts. "“I want to assure you that shortage of electricity is no reason behind the power related problems being experienced for the past few days," the CM states in the advertisements. "The reasons are not making improvements in the system in the past and creating manmade obstructions in smooth supply (of power)."

Indirectly taking on the previous BJP government in the state under Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Kamal Nath also assured people here that power generation exceeds power demand.

The advertisements come after days of fending criticism from the BJP which has questioned Kamal Nath's government and its ability to provide electricity. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, has - in particular - been absolutely outraged at the outage. The BJP's winning candidate from Mandla parliamentary seat in the recent Lok Sabha election has flayed Congress for being ineffective in providing either development or relied to people in Madhya Pradesh.