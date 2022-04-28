हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath quits as CLP leader in Madhya Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

Dr Govind Singh, a senior Congress leader and MLA from Lahar constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Kamal Nath quits as CLP leader in Madhya Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

Amid rumours of infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress, Kamal Nath has resigned as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday and will no longer be the Leader of the Opposition in the MP assembly. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepted his resignation, appreciating his contribution as the CLP leader. Also, party President Sonia Gandhi accepted Nath's resignation with 'immediate effect'. 

Dr Govind Singh, a senior Congress leader and MLA from Lahar constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, and therefore the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In a letter dated 28 April, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Nath saying, "This is to inform you that Hon'ble Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."

"Hon'ble Congress President has also approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh," Venugopal said.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls is scheduled to be held towards the end of next year.

