Kamal Nath To Join BJP? Former Congress CM Reaches Delhi Amid Speculations

Speculations are rife that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, who is also an MP, may switch to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on February 19.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday amid speculations of them switching to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on February 19, coinciding with the day when Rahul Gandhi's Nyay yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said that those who want to accept BJP's leadership and ideology are welcome.

Sources say that Kamal Nath was eyeing the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh but was denied by the Congress high command, who favoured Ashok Singh, a loyalist of Digvijaya Singh. Nakul Nath has also dropped the Congress tag from his Twitter bio, fueling the rumours of his defection.

However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dismissed the possibility of Kamal Nath joining BJP. Talking to reporters saying that he had spoken to him last night and he was in Chhindwara. "He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family...You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families," he added.

