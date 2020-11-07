Kamala Harris will be the US President in 2024, says her uncle

New Delhi: Kamala Harris will be the US President in 2024, expressed her uncle G Balachandran on Saturday (November 7, 2020) following the news that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump and is set to become 46th president of United States.

Harris was the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

Speaking to WION exclusively, the former consultant at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) said, "We had a black President, now we got a black Afro American vice President and hopefully in 2024 we will have an Afro-American women President, that is Kamala."

On being asked about his reaction to much-awaited US elections results, he expressed, "I am relieved. My tension is gone."

"It's more significant to American Indians, but doesn't make much difference to Indians in India," stated Balachandran when asked about Kamala becoming the VP and India's connect.

This is to be noted that Kamala Harris is half Indian and Jamaican and her mother Shyamala Gopalan had gone to the US in the 1960s from Tamil Nadu. As a child, Kamala had visited Chennai (then Madras) many times and she had also remained in touch with her maternal side.

Kamala Harris will become the first woman, the first black person and the first person of Indian descent to be elected to the position.



This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden had a 273 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner and Pennsylvania`s 20 electoral votes put him over the 270-mark he needed to win the presidency, according to Edison Research.