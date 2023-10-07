trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672176
NewsIndia
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut Slams Himachal Government; Check Reason Here

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Slams Himachal Government; Check Reason Here

Himachal Pradesh is yet to recover from the rain-induced disaster and people are coming forward to donate to the state's relief fund whatever amount they can. Not only different states but even Bollywood celebrities have also donated to the state's Disaster Relief Fund (Himachal CM Relief Fund). After Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, now Kangana Ranaut has also donated to the relief fund. Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 5 lakh online to the disaster relief fund. Although, she wanted to pay more money, but the online payment could not be done and this made the actress upset. She even expressed her anger at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government.

Kangana shared the screenshot of the conversation with her CA on Facebook and wrote, "My finance team and I are trying to donate for the Himachal floods disaster but guess what, the government there is unable to even operate the disaster fund. After trying 50-60 times the whole day, my team could only donate some amount and more is not going through. Such a shame."

Kangana also shared the chat with the CA in which the CA wrote that there is some problem in the portal. They could donate only Rs five lakh and an amount of Rs 10 lakh could not be paid. 

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train