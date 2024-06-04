The trends from the Lok Sabha elections have turned the tide in favor of Kangana Ranaut’s political aspirations. According to the trends available on the Election Commission's website, Kangana Ranaut is currently leading by 70,784 votes. In contrast, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is trailing by the same margin. Amidst this win-lose scenario, the actress shared a photo with her mother on Instagram, and the caption has caught people's attention. Kangana also made a sharp statement directed at Vikramaditya.

Sharp Statement

In a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, "They will have to face the consequences of making such petty remarks. The way the Bharatiya Janata Party has gained a lead in Mandi today is significant. As far as my return to Mumbai is concerned, it is my birthplace. I will continue to serve the people here. I will work as part of the army for Modi Ji's dream of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (together with all, development for all). So, I am not going anywhere. It is possible that someone else might have to pack their bags."

Mother's Blessing for Kangana

Kangana Ranaut is moving towards victory. Meanwhile, she posted on Instagram showing her mother feeding her curd and sugar, a traditional good luck gesture. Sharing this lovely photo, Kangana captioned it, "Mother's Blessing." This photo is rapidly going viral on social media.

Who is the Competition?

In Mandi, Kangana Ranaut faces tough competition from Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. According to the Election Commission's website, Vikramaditya has received 423,789 votes so far and is significantly behind the actress.

Unique Campaigning Style

Since entering the electoral fray from this seat, Kangana Ranaut has been actively campaigning among the people of Mandi. The actress has been seen donning Himachali caps, traditional attire, and even engaging in tea discussions with locals.

Vocal and Outspoken

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal not only in Bollywood but also in her political endeavors. She has emerged as an outspoken leader, interacting directly with the public. During her campaign, she has heavily criticized the opposition. On the work front, the actress is currently in the news for her upcoming film "Emergency."