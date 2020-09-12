हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Y-plus security came at her father's request: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

He said according to Kangana's father, the actress was responding to social issues which caused 'heartburn' to some people in Maharashtra.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Y-plus security came at her father&#039;s request: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
File photo (Kangana inspects her office after BMC demolition)

HYDERABAD: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been provided the Y-plus security cover after her father requested the Himachal Pradesh government for her safety, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said. He said according to Kangana's father, the actress was responding to social issues which caused 'heartburn' to some people in Maharashtra.

"Kangana's father wrote a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He also met the CM and submitted a memorandum that his daughter was being subjected to harassment. Based on his request, the Himachal CM informed the Centre about the situation, Reddy was quoted as saying by PTI.

The decision to provide the security cover was taken after several Shiv Sena leaders threatened Kangana to not to return to Mumbai following her controversial 'PoK' remark. 

Kangana was given Y-plus category security and is protected by about 10 armed commandos round-the-clock after she and some of the Maharashtra politicians indulged in a bitter war of words over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June and also other issues.

The 'Manikarnika' actress, often in the news for her provocative statements, is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after she drew comparision of Mumbai to 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir', that irked the ruling party in the state. 

On September 9, Kangana's office at Pali Hill in Bandra faced action and a portion of it was demolished with a bulldozer and excavators
for 'illegal alterations' by Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Tags:
Kangana RanautKishan ReddyShiv SenaSanjay RautBMC
Next
Story

Odisha to provide free transportation, accommodation for NEET aspirants
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT33M9S

The dark secret of Bollywood that involve drug consumption