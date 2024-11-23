LIVE Updates | Kankavli Election Results 2024: Counting Begins

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Kankavli, located in Sindhudurg district, falls under the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Situated along the Gad and Janavali rivers, this general assembly seat is not reserved for SCs or STs. Major political players in the state include BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and MNS.

Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, has represented the Kankavli assembly seat for the past decade. In 2019, he retained the seat with 56.16% of the vote, defeating Shiv Sena's Satish Sawant by over 28,000 votes.

Earlier, in 2014, Rane won the seat as a Congress candidate, defeating BJP’s Pramod Jathar. The constituency has over 230,000 registered voters. The main electoral battle is between the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, NCP-Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT, Samajwadi Party).

Maharashtra has seen three chief ministers in five years: Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde).

The voting for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats took place on November 20, and vote counting is underway today.