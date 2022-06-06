Kanpur: Kanpur police on Monday clarified that the reports pertaining to an attack on the police team that went to arrest an accused of the June 3 violence under Bajaria PS limits are untrue and misleading. According to AP Tiwari, Joint Commissioner, a team went to arrest the accused which was opposed by the accused's family but the police acted on the situation and brought it under control. The accused has successfully been arrested, ANI reported.

“Reports related to an attack on police team that went to arrest an accused under Bajaria PS limits are untrue&misleading. The team went for arrest which was opposed by the accused's family, but our force acted with restraint&arrested the accused: AP Tiwari, Joint Commissioner,” ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the violence investigation, Kanpur Police on Monday registered an FIR against people behind a Facebook account and seven Twitter handles for allegedly spreading fake and provocative content about the June 3 violence here.

The FIR has been lodged against the operators of the Twitter handles -- 'JabirHu77384802', 'AlimehdiRizvi7', 'ullahghau$', 'ShoaibK89544990', 'moinudd15175525', 'mullaburhan', and 'ShamsTabrezQ' --, and one Amit Singh Yadav of Mahoba, Additional CP (Crime) Sureshrao A Kulkarni said.

The people running these accounts allegedly posted provocative content which caused anger in the public, he said.

The accused have been booked under section 505 (making statements to induce public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

This is the fourth FIR registered in connection with the Kanpur violence.

A Special Investigation Team headed by Deputy CP (South) Sanjeev Tyagi, has started a probe into the incident.

Tyagi along with forensic experts visited the incident site to gather evidence, ACP (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

Police have also put up posters carrying pictures of 40 key suspects allegedly involved in the incident at prominent places in and around the area where the violence had broken out, he added.

Violence broke out in Kanpur’s Parade, Nai Sarak and adjoining areas on Friday (June 3) over the arguments on market shutdown as a protest against controversial remarks by ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

