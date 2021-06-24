Kanpur Dehat's 2-year-old girl gets Covaxin jab, first in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In what may be one of the youngest vaccination beneficiary yet in Uttar Pradesh, a 2 year and 8-month-old girl was administered the COVID-19 jab.

During the ongoing trial of Covaxin on young children, the toddler was given the first dose of the indigenous COVID vaccine. The girl who was administered the vaccine is the daughter of a private doctor in Kanpur Dehat.

Around five kids, including three girls and two boys, in the age group of 2-6 years were given the COVID-19 jab. The vaccination trial on kids has started at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur.

A safety profile of the children who have been vaccinated will be prepared.

In May, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Bharat Biotech to commence phase 2-3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two.

Several hospitals including AIIMS Delhi and Patna have also commenced Covaxin trial on kids.

On Tuesday (June 22), the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) accepted and approved the phase 3 trial data of Covaxin which showed 77.8 per cent efficacy, ANI reported. This data will now be sent to the DCGI for review.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today TV, Delhi AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said, “Covaxin's data for children after completion of the Phase 2/3 trials will be available by September and the approval is expected the same month.”

