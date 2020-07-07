Kanpur encounter: Lucknow IG Range Laxmi Singh to probe links between gangster Vikas Dubey, cops

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Lucknow range IG Laxmi Singh to investigate the role of police personnel in Kanpur encounter case that claimed lives of at least eight policemen including DSP Devendra Mishra. According to reports, Singh, who reached Kanpur on Tuesday (July 7), will probe links between wanted gangster Vikas Dubey and police personnel.

The case was initially investigated by Kaknpur ADG JN Singh.

A probe has also been launched against Kanpur former SSP Anant Dev for allegedly ignoring martyred CO Devendra Misrha's letter for taking action against Chaubepur SO Vinay Tiwari. The case of the letter, purportedly written by Mishra in the month of March this year had reportedly pointed out towards a nexus between SO Vinay Tiwari and gangster Dubey to the then SSP Anant Dev. The letter has been widely shared on social media; however, police have maintained that it is not traceable and efforts would be made to locate it.

Tiwari alongwith a few other officials of Bilhaur, Kakwan and Shivrajpur police stations have also under suspicion of having a nexus with the gangster.

The Special Task Force today detained and questioned Jai Bajpai, a close aide of Dubey, who is believed to have taken care of all his financial transactions. The police detained him from his residence in Kanpur and carried out a search at his house.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified its search for Dubey and his associates and a close watch is being kept on inter-state and Indo-Nepal border, to nix any possibility of gangster's arrest.

Police have also issued posters of 15 associates of Dubey who are believed to have been part of the encounter that left eight policemen dead in the village of Bikru—in the Choubepur suburb of Kanpur district. The bloodbath had taken place on July 3 morning.